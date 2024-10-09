Cousins Restaurant? Meet the Other One in Washington State
Missing Cousins Family Restaurant In Pasco? One Remains in Washington State
Ok, this made me take a double look and I learned something new today. If you were a fan of Cousins Family Restaurant in Pasco, you'll want to read this article.
They Seem Like Each Other But They Are Truly Two Different Cousins Restaurants
I'm a fan of that real whipped cream from the Cousins Family Restaurant's coconut pie in the Dalles Oregon.
I moved to the Tri-Cities in 2007 and discovered that a Cousins had opened in Pasco off of Road 68.
That Cousins didn't last long but the original Cousins is still operating in the Dalles so you'll have to drive for a bit for that sweet slice of pie.
I then noticed a Facebook posting about there being a Cousins restaurant still in Washington State and lo and behold, it does exist BUT not as exactly as I thought it would be.
I was under the impression that it would be the same but then I noticed a name change.
Located in Centralia Washington, it's the County Cousin! The story goes that a cousin of the original Cousins restaurant owners in the Dalles opened up another version of Cousins and they are almost identical in offerings
If you weren't looking close enough, you'd think they were the same but for me, I love the idea of the restaurants being "cousins".
So if you were a fan of the Pasco Cousins and you can't make it to the Dalles, you'll find a true kindred cousin of the restaurant in Centralia Washington - I bet that coconut pie tastes just as good in Washington as it does in Oregon.
You can read more about the Washington State Cousins restaurant here.
Peek Inside: Gorgeous Home Converted From Old Washington State Bank
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
5 Places Where Washingtonians Really Stink
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals