One County in Washington State Picks the Presidential Winner 100% of the Time

It's political season, and it might surprise you, but this article isn't about whether you are Republican or Democrat. Trust me, that would be a mess, given how divided we are these days on politics.



One County in Washington State Has Accurately Predicted Every Presidential Winner

There is one county in Washington State where they've picked the Presidential winner for the last 40 years since 1980. It doesn't matter which political party, red or blue, this bellwether county in Washington picks the winner 100% of the time.

credit: PBS via YouTube credit: PBS via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Clallam County in Washington State holds the nation's longest streak as a bellwether for predicting presidential election winners, as of 2020. Since 1980, it has consistently voted for the winning candidate in every presidential election.

Before that, it aligned with the victor in every election since 1920, with the only exceptions being 1968 and 1976.

As of 2020, it remains the sole county in the U.S. to have voted for the winning candidate in every election since 1980, cementing its reputation as the country’s top bellwether.

Photo by Stephen Crane on Unsplash Photo by Stephen Crane on Unsplash loading...

So it's fascinating in 2024 whom the county will pick as their Presidential pick - Clallam County includes the towns of Forks, Port Angeles, and Sequim. Roughly 77,000 residents in the county seem to have the magic touch when it comes to picking the winner at the Presidential level.

How the county in 2024 will vote remains to be seen but with its track record, I wouldn't be surprised if it doesn't pick a winner.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals