I'll be the first to admit that I didn't believe in wildlife crossings over freeways when I first heard about them, but I'm now a big believer.

Look At An Amazing Video From The WA DOT showing The First 2025 Cougar Crossing

I now love seeing the videos of the wildlife crossing on I-90 and the Washington Department of Transportation's video that has shown deer, elk, and coyotes - heck, I think I even spotted Big Foot in one of the videos!

credit: WA DOT

So it's cool when you see something special on the DOT camera's and the first cougar sighting of 2025 is a big deal.

Exploring the Significance of WA DOT's First Cougar Crossing in 2025

What makes the sighting so exciting is that the WA DOT says this is the first cougar sighting along the wildlife bridge since January 2024.

credit: WA DOT

This one was spotted heading south to north at 4:45 a.m. on May 28 via the Unnamed Creek MP 60.9 bridges at I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East.

You would think a cougar sighting is common, but you'd be surprised that it's not that common to spot them in the wild in Washington State.

The WA DOT says that they had FIVE confirmed cougar sightings in 2023 and one in 2020.

So I've gone from a non-believer to a big supporter of the wildlife crossing bridges and the videos of the animals - you can check out the full Facebook crossing video here.

READ MORE: New Fascinating Wildlife Crossing Bridge Videos On WA's I-90

