Would You Live In An Apartment Above A Washington State Costco?

Would you live in an apartment above a Costco in Washington State? It might soon be a reality.



A New 800 Apartment Complex Will Be Built Above Costco In California In 2025

As teenagers, we all dreamed of being left overnight in our favorite stores to have the run of the place, and it might soon be a reality in California.

You might not get the run of the place, but according to an article from Taste of Country, Costco is tackling the affordable housing crisis by building apartments above its stores. The first project is kicking off later this year in Los Angeles.

Imagine walking downstairs for a $1.50 hot dog—the residential complexes will feature perks like free Costco memberships, rooftop pools, fitness centers, gardens, courtyards, and community spaces.

Los Angeles is leading the way with the first development, boasting 800 apartments and an integrated Costco store.

So what does that mean for us here in Washington State? No word yet on Costco building apartments in the Evergreen State but is this the next big thing?

What do you think? would you live in an apartment above a Costco? I did see an empty mall back east converted into apartments and it looked pretty cool - take our poll below, I'm curious what you think.

