Costco Is Cracking Down on This Popular Hack in Washington State

Costco Is Stopping People From Using This Popular Costco Hack

Like Netflix, Costco is looking to stop non-members from using this popular Costco hack that seems to be picking up usage in Washington State.



Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

Don't Be Surprised If Costco Starts Asking For ID At The Check Out Stand

In a recent Business Insider article, Costco is cracking down on Costco customers that are using the self-check kiosks to let non-members use their cards to buy items without being a member.

More and more Costco members are using the self-checkout lines and Costco says non-members are using members' cards to buy goods with being a member.

It works as such, a non-member can use the self-checkout line and avoid having to provide a membership card with their photo on it.

FILE PHOTO Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

It's much along the lines of password sharing that Netflix has tried to crack down on.

Costco says they've seen a rise in the abuse of non-members attempting to buy items at self-checkout and avoid being carded by Costco employees.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

As Costco starts integrating more and more self-checkout kiosks, don't be surprised if an employee doesn't come over and ask to see your valid Costco membership card with a photo ID on it.

You can read more details about the Costco crackdown here.

In other Costco news, Go Banking Rates say that Costco might be eyeing a $5 increase in membership fees this fall.

The last time Costco upped its membership card rates was back in 2017. You can read more about the possible increase here.

