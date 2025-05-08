One Major Washington State Retailer Will Be Closed Memorial Day

Who's Open And Closed On Memorial Day In Washington State For 2025

Memorial Day is almost here, and one major Washington State retailer where you get your food for the holidays will be closed.



Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving are a given for retailer shopping blackouts.

Many retailers will be open on Memorial Day:

Costco is one retailer that won't be open on Memorial Day. It's one of the major retailers that, when I go into the Kennewick location,n is always packed and busy.

As you prepare for your Memorial Day in a few weeks, just be prepared to get your holiday eats and supplies well in advance so that you won't show up to an empty parking lot on Monday, May 26th.

It would be great to shop at an empty Costco, though, but that's just me dreaming.

The Costco closure is a major closing but banks, schools, UPS, USPS and all government offices will be closed as well.

If you did forget something, Walmart and Target will be open on Memorial Day, so you'll still be able to shop for food and supplies at those retailers.

