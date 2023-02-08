Cop Injured as Cruiser is Demolished by Drunk Driver in Kennewick

A Kennewick Police Sergeant was injured in a collision on Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 pm as the Officer was traveling on West 10th Avenue near South Rainier Street. Another vehicle traveling on South Rainier Street went through a stop sign. The Police SUV collided with that vehicle. The cruiser was majorly damaged in the collision and the Sergeant was injured. He was transported to an area hospital by the Kennewick Fire Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI.

Kalvin Kernan was not injured in the collision, however, he was taken into custody, arrested, and booked at the Benton County Jail for suspicion of felony DUI. Kernan also is charged with vehicular assault. The Kennewick Police Sergeant was treated for his injuries and was released.

