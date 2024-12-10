Connell Washington Can't Catch a Break: Layoffs Bring More Bad News

Lamb Weston laying off 400 workers in Connell Washington has created even more headaches and setbacks for the small town 35 miles north of Pasco.



Here Are A Few Options That The Connell City Council Are Looking At Since Layoffs

The Connell City Council was hopeful of rallying businesses to come to explore the community for a possible replacement, but even more, news coming from Lamb Weston is leaving Connell with even fewer options.

In an article from the Tri-City Herald, Lamb Weston is going one step further and has applied for demolition permits to dismantle their french-fly plant in Connell.

Lamb Weston represented about 30% of Connell's utility revenue, so the city in 2025 will have to forgo some projects like a proposed $1.7 million well project.

City officials are disappointed with the layoffs and demolition plans from Lamb Weston but the city along with Pasco City officials are working on a plan to entice more businesses to Connell to take the spot of Lamb Weston

Luckily, Connell still has the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center managed by The Washington Department of Corrections on the other side of town.

You can't keep a good town down, as Connell Washington is now pursuing other businesses and other plans to fill the void left by Lamb Weston.