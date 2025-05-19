One Washington State High School Has a Wild One-of-a-Kind Feature

Did your high school have a unique feature? My high school in Clarkston, Washington, has the senior ramp, and your goal was to walk right down the middle because you didn't want to get tripped by the upperclassmen.

Concrete High School, built in 1952, is located over the roadway in Concrete, Washington. In a town of 800 people, it stands out. Some have made jokes on Reddit that it's a tuck-and-roll situation with student drop-offs.

The school was featured in the 1993 movie This Boy's Life. The central portion of the school was built above Superior Avenue to save space, and it makes it a visual oddity and a cool feature.

Concrete Washington is located in the Anacortes area in Skagit County, Washington.

Some have joked that if you fail math, you'll drop from a trap door to the road below.

You've got to love these unique features and unusual buildings that you can find in Washington State.

Concrete High School might be worth a road trip from the Tri-Cities to check out.

