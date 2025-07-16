The Commodores Set to Bring the Funk to Pasco July 26th
Get ready for an unforgettable night of soul, funk, and timeless classics with one of the most iconic bands in music history, The Commodores - Greatest Hits Tour – Live! at the HAPO Center in Pasco on Friday, July 26.
What to Expect at the HAPO Center Concert
With over 75 million albums sold worldwide, seven #1 singles, and five #1 albums, The Commodores have left their mark on music across generations. From “Easy” to “Brick House,” their sound defined Motown and R&B. And now, after more than five decades in the spotlight, they're still traveling around the world – performing live.
Originally formed in 1968, The Commodores’ music broke records and barriers, blending funk, soul, and pop in a way that has influenced us all.
The Commodores have a long list of achievements
- 75 Million Albums Sold Worldwide
- 7 #1 Singles | 20 Top 10 Hits
- 5 #1 Albums | 15 Top 10 Albums
- Grammy Award for “Nightshift” (1985)
- Inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame & the Vocal Group Hall of Fame
- Named 2018 Casino Entertainment Awards “Musical Artist of the Year”
Ticket Info and Giveaway Details
This event is 18-and-older. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show will kick off between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. For tickets and show information, visit the Hapo Center website.
Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Commodores live!
