Get ready for an unforgettable night of soul, funk, and timeless classics with one of the most iconic bands in music history, The Commodores - Greatest Hits Tour – Live! at the HAPO Center in Pasco on Friday, July 26.

What to Expect at the HAPO Center Concert

With over 75 million albums sold worldwide, seven #1 singles, and five #1 albums, The Commodores have left their mark on music across generations. From “Easy” to “Brick House,” their sound defined Motown and R&B. And now, after more than five decades in the spotlight, they're still traveling around the world – performing live.

Originally formed in 1968, The Commodores’ music broke records and barriers, blending funk, soul, and pop in a way that has influenced us all.

The Commodores have a long list of achievements

75 Million Albums Sold Worldwide

7 #1 Singles | 20 Top 10 Hits

5 #1 Albums | 15 Top 10 Albums

Grammy Award for “Nightshift” (1985)

Inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame & the Vocal Group Hall of Fame

Named 2018 Casino Entertainment Awards “Musical Artist of the Year”

Ticket Info and Giveaway Details

This event is 18-and-older. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show will kick off between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. For tickets and show information, visit the Hapo Center website.

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Commodores live! Just fill out the contest form below, and we hope to see you at the Hapo Center in Pasco on July 26th.