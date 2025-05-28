Health Warning: Toxic Algae in Columbia River Can Kill Your Dog

It's that time of year when we all hit the water on the Columbia River, but be aware that a new health warning is letting pet owners know that danger lurks below.

Washington Health Warning: Toxic Algae in the Columbia River Can Kill Your Dog

A recent article from KATU reports that a dog sadly passed away after coming into contact with a new type of algae in the Columbia River. Health officials in Washington and Oregon have released a warning concerning the algae.

Toxic algae mats (benthic cyanobacteria) - Benthic algae mats are one kind of cyanobacteria that have been found in the Columbia River and have deadly effects on your pet, even killing them.

In a press release, Clark County, Washington, states what to look for when you are on the Columbia River:

Pets can be exposed by drinking the water, licking their fur or eating clumps of algae. Dogs should not eat mats or scum, drink water or swim in water that may have cyanobacteria.

Dogs are especially susceptible to intoxication and may have these symptoms soon after being exposed: vomiting, foaming or excessive salivation, stumbling or loss of motor control. Sudden death may also occur.

Love Your Pup? Here’s Why You Should Avoid the Columbia River Right Now

Being vigilant with your dog on the Columbia River is advised.

Cyanobacteria can produce several toxins that can affect the liver and nervous system. People and pets can get sick after being exposed to toxins, so use caution this summer as you hit the water in the Columbia Basin. Contact the Health Department if you have any questions.

