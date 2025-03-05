Traffic Alert: Columbia Center Blvd. Will See Delays Starting Soon
Traffic Alert: Columbia Center Blvd. Will See Delays Starting Soon
No one likes being backed up in traffic, but Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick will soon have some traffic delays due to construction.
Mark Your Calendars: Delay Alert for Columbia Center Blvd Coming Soon
In a Facebook posting from the City of Kennewick, Columbia Center Blvd, one of the most traveled roads in the Tri-Cities will start seeing delays on March 10th, 2025.
What's going on you ask?
It's a West Quinault Ave & Columbia Center Blvd. (CCB) Intersection Improvement Project with several improvements.
Starting Monday, March 10, 2025, a city contractor will begin construction on intersection improvements at W. Quinault Ave & CCB
Here's the new additions you can expect after the construction:
Adding a left-turn lane from Quinault Ave to CCB
Creating a dedicated through-lane and right-turn lane for westbound traffic on Quinault Ave
Constructing an additional southbound lane on CCB leading into the Red Line parking lot
Installing a new traffic signal, updating ADA ramps, and upgrading the lighting system
Improving storm drainage, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks
Traffic & Pedestrian Impact: Temporary lane and sidewalk closures and delays are expected during work hours. Please plan accordingly and follow posted detours.
The project is expected to continue until November of 2025, so be prepared over the next 6-7 months to have some delays in the area.
30 Stores We Wish Were Still at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals