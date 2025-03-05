Traffic Alert: Columbia Center Blvd. Will See Delays Starting Soon

No one likes being backed up in traffic, but Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick will soon have some traffic delays due to construction.



credit: google street view credit: google street view loading...

Mark Your Calendars: Delay Alert for Columbia Center Blvd Coming Soon

In a Facebook posting from the City of Kennewick, Columbia Center Blvd, one of the most traveled roads in the Tri-Cities will start seeing delays on March 10th, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

What's going on you ask?

It's a West Quinault Ave & Columbia Center Blvd. (CCB) Intersection Improvement Project with several improvements.

credit: city of kennewick credit: city of kennewick loading...

Starting Monday, March 10, 2025, a city contractor will begin construction on intersection improvements at W. Quinault Ave & CCB

Here's the new additions you can expect after the construction:

Adding a left-turn lane from Quinault Ave to CCB

Creating a dedicated through-lane and right-turn lane for westbound traffic on Quinault Ave

Constructing an additional southbound lane on CCB leading into the Red Line parking lot

Installing a new traffic signal, updating ADA ramps, and upgrading the lighting system

Improving storm drainage, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks

Traffic & Pedestrian Impact: Temporary lane and sidewalk closures and delays are expected during work hours. Please plan accordingly and follow posted detours.

The project is expected to continue until November of 2025, so be prepared over the next 6-7 months to have some delays in the area.