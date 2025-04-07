Country Super Star is Coming to Kennewick on October 10th

Country Super Star is Coming to Kennewick's Toyota Center on October 10th

Cole Swindell will bring his 2025 headlining Happy Hour Sad Tour to Toyota Center in Kennewick Washington on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025



Catch Your Favorite Country Icon Cole Swindell at Kennewick's Toyota Center

Joining the four-time ACM Award winner on his Happy Hour Sad Tour are special guest Priscilla Block and Logan Crosby.

You'll be able to purchase tickets for the Happy Hour Sad Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m.

Mark Your Calendars: A Country Star Is Lighting Up Kennewick’s Toyota Center This October

The Happy Hour Sad Tour, named after a new song on his upcoming 5th studio album, Spanish Moss, is scheduled for release on June 27.

Spanish Moss also includes Swindell’s current Top 5 and rising single “Forever To Me,” which he co-wrote (with Greylan James and Rocky Block) in honor of his engagement and wedding to his new bride Courtney last year.

The Top 5 single is as relevant for his life as it marks and honors the upcoming birth of his first child this fall, a daughter.

We also love his other smash hits like “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” and "Single Saturday Night"

You can buy tickets through this link here. Welcome to the Tri-Cities Cole Swindell!

