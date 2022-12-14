Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend

I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.

While record breaking cold is not expected this weekend, those pursuing outdoor activities or travel plans will need to monitor and dress appropriately. Furthermore, wind chills are highly likely (80-90% chance) to bring temperatures down into the single digits above zero most places, mainly during the early morning.

How can you stay safe in extreme cold?

* Dress for the cold by wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Avoid cotton material.

* Outer garments should be water repellent.

* Wear a hat. 40% of your body heat is lost from your head.

* Wear mittens instead of gloves and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

What are symptoms of cold weather exposure?

Hypothermia is a condition brought on when the body temperature drops to less than 95°F. It can kill. For those who survive, there are likely to be lasting kidney, liver and pancreas problems. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. Take the person’s temperature. If below 95°F, seek medical care immediately!

