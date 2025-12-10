Here’s a List of Washington State Roads That are Closed Due to flooding
I've been watching the road closures, and we have multiple due to flooding across Washington State.
Heavy Rain Triggers Highway Closures From Snoqualmie Valley to Central WA
If you are traveling and see a road closed sign, don't try to make it yourself. Several Washington State law enforcement departments are reporting plenty of vehicles underwater due to carelessness.
Several roads and highways are closed, and here are the current closings as of this writing:
State Route 203- closed between Carnation and Fall City due to flooding.
State Route 162 - closed in both directions (near Carbon River to near Emery Ave S) because of water over the roadway.
Floodwaters Shut Down Key Routes in Western and Central Washington
State Route 906 - a one-mile section closed (near Hyak / central Washington) due to heavy rain damage
State Route 10 - closed overnight in Cle Elum (from the SR-970 junction to Hayward Road) because of flooding.
READ MORE: WSDOT Shares Driving Tips in the PNW Wet Weather
Various smaller / local roads in the Snoqualmie River Valley / Carnation-Fall City area are also closed, including West Snoqualmie River Road, Neal Road SE, plus several local streets like SE 24th St, SE 28th St, 308th Ave SE, and more.
There have also been closures/impacts near central WA: heavy flooding and debris have affected highways around North Bend, WA, Hyak, WA, and Cle Elum, WA.
For us in the Tri-Cities, the Yakima River near Kiona is under a flood alert, and the City of West Richland is under a Level-3 flood warning. The worst in three decades.
If you are traveling, just be aware of these closures and detours.
