One of America’s Toughest Climbing Walls is a Half-Day Drive from Tri-Cities [VIDEO]

If you’re an avid climber and live in Washington, then you’ve probably heard of the Index Town Wall.

This 500-foot wall has a reputation for some extremely challenging routes on its vertical granite face and attracts experienced and beginning climbers from all over the Northwest and the world.

The climbing wall is on state-owned land and has an estimated 600 climbing routes - some of which are considered very technical, but if you’re a beginning climber, don’t be dismayed, there are climbs suitable for those new to the sport and want to practice.

If you’re not into climbing and just want to go for the scenery, there are plenty of trails to explore (no climbing ropes required), and you can observe the climbers scaling various parts of the wall. The Upper Town Wall Trail for example is roughly 2.5 miles roundtrip and can be quite challenging with 1,200 feet of elevation gain.

The park is open year round and of course, it can be very busy in late spring through early fall, but during the colder months, hikers can often find themselves alone on the trails. Whatever time of year you decide to go, make sure to do your research - parking, directions, and restrictions. Climb safe!

You can view a video on how to hike the Index Town Wall, courtesy of Must Hike Must Eat.

