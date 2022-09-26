Kennewick Road Construction to Snarl Clearwater Avenue Between 8 pm and 6 am

If you drive Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick, beware of construction.

The City of Kennewick reminds motorists that an asphalt and grinding project will affect local traffic between 8 pm through 6 am. The project is expected to be completed by the first week of October.

The construction area is between Ridgeline Drive and South Steptoe Street.

Access to side streets and driveways will be available at all times.

However, motorists may expect temporary impacts at times. Drivers are asked to avoid the Clearwater Avenue construction zone between 8 pm and 6 am for the next several days. Pack your patience. You may want to plan to take another route to reach your destination.

Please visit online at the City of Kennewick website's "Current Projects" tab for more information.

