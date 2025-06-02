We've all been there, speeding well above the speed limit, and we are lucky to talk about it.

Teen Turbocharging Through Clark County at 92 MPH in a 45 Zone! [VIDEO]

Hopefully, one teenager slowed down after he was clocked doing 92 in a 45 MPH zone in Clark County, Washington.

In a Facebook posting that has gone viral, the Clark County, Washington Sheriff's Department posted the video of the teen getting pulled over, and the consequences of his actions are discussed.

Caught on Camera: Clark County Teen's Wild 92 MPH Joyride! [VIDEO]

Detective Durbin pulled the teen over, and the tough love conversation had the driver thinking twice about their actions.

The Clark County Sheriff's Department went into further detail in their posting concerning teens and speeding, imploring teens to slow down on the roadways and highways.

I remember the first time I tried to push my luck in my hometown of Clarkston, Washington. I had heard that WSP Trooper Roger Nelson was notorious for pulling over speeders.

I was speeding out of Asotin, Washington, and Trooper Nelson got me. He didn't just give me a speeding ticket, he also talked about how he could ticket me for a broken windshield and bald tires.

Trooper Nelson taught me a quick life lesson. I realized that I'd better slow down because I was living on borrowed time and that pushing my luck with him wasn't going to get me very far.

I luckily removed my racing gloves before he walked up to my window - lesson learned, slow down on the roads, and you'll have nothing to worry about when you are driving around.

You can view the Clark County viral video here.

READ MORE: Washington State Ranks Top Ten In Speeding Tickets Nationwide

