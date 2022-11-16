It's a holiday tradition everyone should experience at least once.

The Portland Christmas Ship Parade is held yearly on the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. The beauty of this Northwest event is that it goes on for more than one night.

2022 marks the 68th year of this fabulous parade on the water.

Can you believe some have been participating for more than 40 years? The boats range in size from 14 feet to 65 feet long.

According to the Christmas Ship Parade website:

Each skipper is responsible for their own expenses, including fuel and insurance for their vessels over the two weeks. This can run into the hundreds of dollars, which in itself is a testament to the dedication and enthusiasm the Christmas Ship skippers bring to the organization and the community.

The Christmas Ship Parade will operate on December 2nd on the Columbia River in the area of North Portland Harbor. The Christmas Ship Parade will continue for 15 nights through Wednesday, December 21st. Parades will not be held on Dec 4th, 8th, 12th, and 13th.

A full schedule for the Columbia and Willamette parades can be found here.

This looks like a fun event for everyone and it's a great excuse to visit one of the best cities in the west, Portland. Stay warm!

