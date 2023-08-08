Popular Tri-Cities Sausage Festival Dates Set for 9/15 and 9/16

They call it the best fest in the west and everyone is invited!

Christ the King's annual Sausage Festival is scheduled for Friday 9/15 (5 pm-11 pm) and Saturday 9/16 (11 am-11 pm), at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland. The school is located at 1111 Stevens Drive.

There's a lot more than sausage available at Christ the King's Sausage Fest.

Along with delicious sausage, corn-on-the-cob, bierrocks, hamburgers, and Mexican fare, there will be funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, and more. Bring your hungry appetite because there will be A LOT OF FOOD. At the sausage booth, you’ll find sausage just the way you like it: on a bun, on a stick, spicy, with the works (kraut, peppers and onions), topped with ketchup, topped with your choice of mustard, however you prefer! And, there's a beer garden for those 21 and older.

What's the entertainment lineup for this year's Sausage Fest?

Friday's entertainment lineup is listed below.

5:00pm-Opening Prayer, Color Guard Presentation and National Anthem

5:10pm-Jekyll & Hyde

5:35pm-Onie's Hula Hulau

6:00pm-ACT Children's Theatre

6:30pm-Diamond Ridge Cloggers

7:00pm-Tri-Cities Steel Drum—Okay 2 Botay and Bram Brata

8:15pm-Tri-City Academy of Ballet

8:45pm-Strings Ensemble

Saturday's lineup of entertainment is below.

12:30pm-Dance Images West

1:00pm-Jr. Bomber Cheerleaders

1:30pm-Jessica Wildish Dance Studio

2:00pm-Feser Volkslieder

2:30pm-Sweet Adelines

3:00pm-Tri-City Tappers

3:30pm-The Tubadours

4:00pm-Mid-Columbia Mastersingers

4:30pm-Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre

5:00pm-Richland High Dance Team

5:30pm-The Dance Class

7:00pm-Trinity Martial Arts

7:30pm-Hanford Falcon Fever Dance Team

8:00pm-Ballet Folklorico Cielo de Mexico Tri-Cities

Christ the King's Sausage Fest is fun for the whole family with food, games, raffles, and more! Hope to see you there! Fore more information, go here.

