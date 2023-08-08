Popular Tri-Cities Sausage Festival Dates Set for 9/15 and 9/16
They call it the best fest in the west and everyone is invited!
Christ the King's annual Sausage Festival is scheduled for Friday 9/15 (5 pm-11 pm) and Saturday 9/16 (11 am-11 pm), at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland. The school is located at 1111 Stevens Drive.
There's a lot more than sausage available at Christ the King's Sausage Fest.
Along with delicious sausage, corn-on-the-cob, bierrocks, hamburgers, and Mexican fare, there will be funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, and more. Bring your hungry appetite because there will be A LOT OF FOOD. At the sausage booth, you’ll find sausage just the way you like it: on a bun, on a stick, spicy, with the works (kraut, peppers and onions), topped with ketchup, topped with your choice of mustard, however you prefer! And, there's a beer garden for those 21 and older.
What's the entertainment lineup for this year's Sausage Fest?
Friday's entertainment lineup is listed below.
5:00pm-Opening Prayer, Color Guard Presentation and National Anthem
5:10pm-Jekyll & Hyde
5:35pm-Onie's Hula Hulau
6:00pm-ACT Children's Theatre
6:30pm-Diamond Ridge Cloggers
7:00pm-Tri-Cities Steel Drum—Okay 2 Botay and Bram Brata
8:15pm-Tri-City Academy of Ballet
8:45pm-Strings Ensemble
Saturday's lineup of entertainment is below.
12:30pm-Dance Images West
1:00pm-Jr. Bomber Cheerleaders
1:30pm-Jessica Wildish Dance Studio
2:00pm-Feser Volkslieder
2:30pm-Sweet Adelines
3:00pm-Tri-City Tappers
3:30pm-The Tubadours
4:00pm-Mid-Columbia Mastersingers
4:30pm-Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre
5:00pm-Richland High Dance Team
5:30pm-The Dance Class
7:00pm-Trinity Martial Arts
7:30pm-Hanford Falcon Fever Dance Team
8:00pm-Ballet Folklorico Cielo de Mexico Tri-Cities
Christ the King's Sausage Fest is fun for the whole family with food, games, raffles, and more! Hope to see you there! Fore more information, go here.