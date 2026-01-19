Popular Chocolate Bar Recalled in Washington Due to Salmonella Concerns

If you love chocolate as I do, this is a recall you need to know about. You'll want to check your pantries for these recalled chocolate bars.

Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar Recalled in Washington Over Salmonella

In an FDA press release, Spring & Mulberry is voluntarily recalling lot #025255 of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar (2.1 oz) due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

I've enclosed a picture of the recall product below.

Bought This Chocolate in Washington? Check Your Pantry Immediately

So what are you looking for?

The affected product has been available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since September 15, 2025. The recalled product can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), box color (teal), flavor name (Mint Leaf), and lot code (#025255). The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap. Please see an example of the packaging and lot code below.

The good news, no reported illnesses at this time of publication.

Spring & Mulberry are voluntarily recalling boxes and boxes of these chocolate bars, so if you have these in your cupboard or pantry, you'll want to dispose of them or get a refund.

You can get more details on the recall here.