This case will turn your stomach but the Oregon State Patrol is on the hunt for a suspected child sex offender who they think is headed to Oregon.

Child Sex Offender on the Run in Oregon, Have You Seen Him?

Oregon State Police and the Mobile (Alabama) Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate Adam Renk (39) who is wanted in both states for sex crimes against child victims.

On June 21, 2024, OSP detectives responded to a sexual abuse disclosure made by a child. The child disclosed Renk as the perpetrator.

Renk has since been indicted on multiple crimes against a child victim under the age of 12. He is charged with Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

As part of their investigation, OSP detectives learned Renk had been charged in another case involving a minor victim in Mobile, Alabama.

The Alabama charges include Child Sexual Abuse and Torture involving an 11-year-old victim. The victims in the two states are not related.

Alabama law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service are attempting to locate Renk who posted bond in Alabama and was released from pre-trial custody.

Renk was last seen leaving Alabama on August 7, 2024. He has ties to Oregon and Wasco County.

He is believed to be traveling in a converted Ford Ambulance that is now painted two-toned white over gray. Renk is a white male, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Renk’s whereabouts or information about possible additional victims is asked to contact the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 541-506-2580 or OSP Detective Cassie Bantz through dispatch at 800-442-0776 or by dialing *OSP (*677) on a mobile phone.