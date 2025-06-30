Foodie Alert: Another Chick-fil-A In the Works in The Yakima Valley?
Chick-fil-A is a huge success in the Tri-Cities, and it looks like another location nearby might be opening soon.
If you love Chick-fil-A, those long line waits might be a thing of the past as another location is rumored to be on the way in the Yakima Valley.
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Union Gap!
A subdivision application has been submitted to build on the southwest corner of the old Sears parking lot, according to the Yakima Valley Business Times.
Taste Buds Rejoice: Rumors of a New Chick-fil-A in the Yakima Valley
So far, Chick-fil-A nor Sears Holdings (who holds the lease) have confirmed the filing, but this could be exciting news for the lower Yakima Valley and Yakima residents as another Chick-fil-A would mean big business for Union Gap.
At this point, no other information is available, but this could be exciting news for food lovers in the Yakima Valley. We'll keep you updated as we get more information in the future.
