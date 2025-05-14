Kennewick’s Chick-fil-A Grand Opening Date Announced
If you've been waiting for Chick-fil-A to open up in the Tri-Cities, you'll be excited to hear that an opening date has been announced for the Kennewick location.
The Coop is Coming! Celebrate the Grand Debut of Chick-fil-A in Kennewick
The first time I saw how much people loved Chick-fil-A was in Salem, Oregon. My wife is from there, and as you get off the I-5 freeway from Portland, Chick-fil-A is right there, and it's always busy.
Three lanes deep as people want those chicken sandwiches and outside of Trader Joe's and Costco, Chick-fil-A has been the #1 requested new business that I think Tri-Citians have been wanting.
The new Kennewick location is getting set to open, and according to Apple Valley News, the date for the grand opening is set for June 19th.
Chick-fil-A Takes Flight in Kennewick: Grand Opening Date Revealed
It's our region's first Chick-fil-A, as there are some on the west side of the state. Other Washington locations include Seattle, Spokane, and Vancouver.
I'll be the first to admit, I haven't tried their famous chicken sandwiches, so I'm looking forward to the grand opening on June 19th here in the Tri-Cities.
So if you've been waiting for Chick-fil-A, your wait is almost over - you can mark June 19th on your calendar for the opening, and as with everything new in Tri-Cities, you might be waiting in a line for a while.
You can read more about the opening here.
