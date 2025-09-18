Milk Powder Giant Darigold Shutting Down WA State Plant

Pasco is opening up a new Darigold plant, but sadly, another is closing in Washington State.

Darigold Closing Local Facility After Nearly a Century of Operation

Darigold has confirmed that the Chehalis facility, located at 67 SW Chehalis Ave., will close in early December 2025.

In a Facebook posting from The Chronicle, the closing is part of a finalized plan; Darigold told The Chronicle that it intends to close its production facility in Chehalis by the end of the year.

According to the Darigold plants page, the Chehalis facility is one of their more flexible milk drying facilities. It uses two dryers and evaporators.

December Deadline: Darigold Confirms Chehalis Plant Closure

This particular plant did have some issues. The facility was fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in September 2024 for alleged violations.

Sad to see the plant go as 54 jobs will be lost, but Darigold is working to help with worker transition, and this plant opened in 1975, so its closing is a shocker for the community.

As one plant closes, another will open, as Pasco has their 500,000-square-foot, $900 million plant.

You can read more about the Darigold Plant closure here

