Don’t Eat These Ritz Crackers if You Live in Washington

Who doesn't love a Ritz cracker? If you love Ritz crackers like I do, you may want to be aware of a nationwide recall that also affects Washington State.

Why Were Ritz Crackers Recalled in Washington State?

This is what we know about the popular cracker recall:

Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (8-pack, 20-pack, and 40pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton) manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide.

The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is that no reports of illness, so check your pantry for these products:

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

What to Do If You Bought the Recalled Crackers

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day, 7 days per week to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are also available Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.

I'm a huge fan of Ritz crackers, but it's best to be safe and check your pantry for these recalled items - you can read more about this recall here.

READ NEXT: Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Recall in Washington State (2025)

Washington State March 2025 Food Recalls You Need to Know About Here are 10 food and safety recalls you need to know about in Washington State for March 2025. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals