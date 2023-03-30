Chateau Ste. Michelle to Feature Exciting Summer Concert Lineup

Concerts are coming back! After the pandemic most people are looking for an affordable night of their favorite music to take us back to the great times. Concerts can provide this.

And, it appears there's a great time for everyone, no matter which genre you favor, or who. Tickets go on sale at 10 am, Monday, April 3rd.

The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Presents All For The Hall Los Angeles Benefit Concert Featuring Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, James Taylor, And Joe Walsh Mike Windle- loading...

The legendary James Taylor headlines the opening of the series, performing two nights at the Woodinville property on May 25th and 26th. From Handyman to Your Smiling Face, concert goers will have the best time.

Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic and Del Amitri take the stage on June 18th.

Hootie & The Blowfish With Barenaked Ladies In Concert - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

No doubt, fans of the three bands are looking forward to this night. Fitz and the Tantrums are featured on July 8th. And then, Jason Mraz will take over for two nights on July 14th and 15th.

Chris Isaak And Lyle Lovett And His Large Band - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

Look forward Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with Shawn Colvin on July 16th. And the singer who I'm waiting to see, Sheryl Crow will be singing all her magical tunes from All I Wanna' Do, Soak Up The Sun, If It Makes You Happy, and so many more.

Chateau Ste. Michelle has been hosting the Summer Concert Series since 1984. Some of the most legendary artists have performed at Washington State's oldest winery. Take a glance at the 2023 full concert lineup here.

