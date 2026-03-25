Wet Nose Wednesday: Charlie is the Cutest Little Guy Looking for His Tri-Cities Forever Home

We all fell in with Charlie when he visited us this morning, and he's up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

Wet Nose Wednesday Spotlight: Charlie Is Ready for Adoption

Charlie is a handsome little fella who was found as a stray. Hard to believe, but efforts to find his home have ended up empty-handed.

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Looking for Love in the Tri-Cities: Charlie Is Ready to Go Home

Charlie is working on housetraining, is getting there, and rate training is getting there.

Charlie is good with the other dogs in his foster home, but cats are an unknown. If you're looking for playful, probably better to keep scrolling, but if you're looking for chill,

He likes treats and is sweet and affectionate. If you are interested in this little cutie, he'd love to meet you.

READ MORE: River is looking for her perfect Tri-Cities Home

Increasingly, POPP is doing Foster to Adopt.

That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line". It’s a win-win for everyone.

Just ask the POPPs' adoption counselor about how this works.

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If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete their short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

Charlie was such a good boy in the radio studio; we are hoping he gets adopted soon.