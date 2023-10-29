Man Arrested After Setting Fire to Relative’s Home in Kennewick

A man is in jail charged with arson, accused of setting fire to a family member's home.

42-year-old Charles Crnkovick is accused of starting the fire on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the Kennewick home in the 1900 block of South Zinser Street just after 12:30 pm. Four people were inside the home when the fire was started.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mattress on fire and had it out within minutes.

All four people made it out and there were no injuries. After investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Thirty minutes later, Crnkovick was located near West 27th Avenue and South Quillan Street. He threw a rock at one of the Police Officers and resisted arrest.

Crnkovick was booked at the Benton County Jail for suspicion of arson, assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

