Exciting News! Chance of Life: ‘The Moons of Uranus’

I know we all just giggled a little with "moons and Uranus" in the verbiage but this truly is exciting news...

According to Science Correspondent Pallab Ghosh, "The planet Uranus and its five biggest moons may not be the dead sterile worlds that scientists have long thought" according to a a recent article from the BBC

Apparently, for the last 40 years, we have been convinced of lifeless cold uninhabitable planets that could not sustain life. But, this is not the case! The images we received from Voyager 2 missions so many years ago had a tainted view due to raging solar storms creating powerful solar winds!

“These results suggest that the Uranian system could be much more exciting than previously thought. There could be moons there that could have the conditions that are necessary for life, they might have oceans below the surface that could be teeming with fish!”. Suggests Dr William Dunn of University College London.

Can a moon have an ocean on it?

Can you imagine? How cool is this news?! Not surprising really. I'm convinced there has to be life on other planets than just our own.

Linda Spilker serving as the project scientist for the Voyager missions elaborated on the the Voyager program. In an interview with BBC, she said when the Uranus data came in she was delighted to hear about the new results, which have been published in the Journal Nature Astronomy.

Is it true there may be actual evidence of life on other planets?

“The results are fascinating, and I am really excited to see that there is potential for life in the Uranian system,” she told BBC News.

When we consider the possibility of life on other planets, I often think it would be a species that is more evolved than us. But what if it was very much like our own planet, with humans just like us?

What do you think about this? Click on the links read the full articles, send me an App Chat, and let me know your thoughts.

Faith

