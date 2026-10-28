Traveling From the Tri-Cities? Here’s Where to Check for Chain Requirements

It's that time of year when traveling from the Tri-Cities can be a little dangerous, as snow is starting to fall on many of our Washington State passes.

Heading West From the Tri-Cities? Check Washington Pass Conditions

I saw overnight that chains were required on White Pass for vehicles over 10,000 gross weight. The restriction has been lifted, but White Pass still has snow falling.

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Driving From Eastern Washington to Seattle? Check These Passes

If you are traveling, things look great here in the Columbia Basin, but if you are headed to the westside, you'll need to check a few passes for chain requirements.

Photo by Hossein Soltanloo on Unsplash vehicle covered with snow

READ MORE: Weather Advisory Issued For Washington State Passes

Do you need chains?

Passenger cars: When traction tires are advised, chains generally aren't required for ordinary passenger vehicles.

When chain signs are posted: Requirements depend on the sign and your vehicle. Even AWD and 4WD vehicles must carry chains or approved alternatives when required by Washington's rules.

Commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds: Special chain-carrying rules apply during the November 1st – March 31st winter season, even when no chain-up requirement is posted.

Right now, Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White Pass have traction tires advised and no overweight loads, but outside of that, no other restrictions.

The passes can change at any time, so you can always check the pass conditions at WSDOT pass reports here.