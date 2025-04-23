Beloved Kennewick Restaurant With The Best Views Goes Up for Sale

It's got one of the best views in the Tri-Cities, and now a beloved restaurant is going up for sale in Kennewick.



Iconic Kennewick Eatery with Stunning Views Hits the Market

The good news is that Cedar's on Clover Island is staying open until a new seller is found, so you can still enjoy the views and the good eats.

Cedar's is one of the first places I discovered when I moved to the Columbia Basin in 2007. They are known for fresh ingredients and an amazing view of the Columbia River

The posting on Facebook had these details about purchasing the business:

Building, Equipment, and Furniture. Inventory is negotiable. The current business remains in operation until the sale. Call Carrie, River Realty at 509-948-0580 for more information

If you've been looking for your next adventure, this opportunity might be the next big thing for you.

It's been one of my favorite places to eat for years, and now Cedar's will be embarking on a new adventure with new owners in the future. You can read more about Cedar's here and contact the realtor here.

