Spring Break at CBC: Planetarium Shows and Stargazing Events Open to Public

For me, stargazing is one of the coolest things to do right here in the Tri-Cities. If you haven't checked out the Planetarium at Columbia Basin College, you are missing out.

CBC Lights Up Spring Break with Planetarium Shows and Observatory Nights

It's spring break, and kids will be looking for something to do. Stargazing is one thing that's inexpensive and fun for the entire family.

CBC is announcing some great shows, and you'll love the views and the family bonding time.

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Family-Friendly Spring Break Fun: CBC Hosts Planetarium Shows and Stargazing

Columbia Basin College (CBC) invites the community to explore the wonders of the universe during spring break, April 3-11 at the CPCCo Planetarium and the Robert and Elisabeth Moore Observatory, both located on the CBC Pasco campus. The CPCCo Planetarium is offering a full lineup of engaging shows and observatory viewing opportunities. The schedule features family‑friendly programs, Spanish‑language presentations, low‑sensory shows, and evening stargazing at the Robert and Elisabeth Moore Observatory.

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READ NOW: 5 Of The Best Places To Go Stargazing In Washington State

Following is the line-up of upcoming shows:

Friday, April 3

7:00 PM – Cell! Cell! Cell!, Planetarium

– Cell! Cell! Cell!, Planetarium 8:15 PM – Observatory Viewing, Observatory

Saturday, April 4

7:00 PM – EN ESPAÑOL – “Universo Invisible,” Planetarium

– Planetarium 8:15 PM – EN ESPAÑOL – Observación en el Observatorio, Observatory

Monday, April 6

2:00 PM – The Little Star That Could, Planetarium

Tuesday, April 7

12:00 PM – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, Planetarium

Wednesday, April 8

12:00 PM – LOW SENSORY SHOW – Oasis in Space, Planetarium

Thursday, April 9

12:00 PM – Cell! Cell! Cell!, Planetarium

Friday, April 10

7:00 PM – Worlds Beyond Earth, Planetarium

– Worlds Beyond Earth, Planetarium 8:15 PM – Observatory Viewing, Observatory

Saturday, April 11

2:00 PM – Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival, Planetarium

– Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival, Planetarium 3:30 PM – LOW SENSORY SHOW – The Little Star That Could, Planetarium

Tickets are available now. Follow this link for more details.

I'm also planning to go stargazing, so I might see you out there during spring break.