Washington DOT Posts Hilarious Sign to Warn Winter Drivers

Who doesn't love the Washington State Department of Transportation's drawings? If you are new to Washington State, you'll love these posts and updates.



It's that time of year when winter driving in Washington State is going to get tougher and the DOT is reminding drivers to be aware of the winter conditions throughout the state.

Here's what the posting from the Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of:

We've got strong winds and a blizzard warning in the mountain passes today, PLUS the potential for coastal storms and flooding. If you're looking for a sign to delay your trip: THIS IS YOUR SIGN. In flashing neon letters!

Expect blizzard-like conditions and little-to-no visibility on Snoqualmie Pass. It will only be a winter wonderland in the sense that you'll be wondering where the heck you are on any given patch of land.

If you MUST travel, anticipate pass closures, significant delays, potential crashes and vehicle spinouts. Consider alternate routes, pack extra water/food/blankets and CARRY CHAINS.

DOT crews will be clearing roadways of snow and ice and responding to real-time crashes, along with first responders and local utility crews for downed trees and powerlines.

-Find DOT real-time travel updates here: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

-Check the status of the mountain passes here: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses/

-Learn what you should pack in an emergency car kit: https://wsdot.wa.gov/

So be careful if you are traveling and let's keep enjoying these hilarious maps and images from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

