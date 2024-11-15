The Tragic True Story of Washington’s Only Christmas Day Murder

One murder case in Washington State was so horrific that an entire family was killed on Christmas Eve including children.

The 2007 Carnation murders occurred on December 24, 2007, in Carnation, Washington, a small rural town near Seattle.

This tragic crime involved the brutal slaying of six family members in their home on Christmas Eve.

The victims were the Anderson family, including parents, children, and grandparents.

The Crime

The Victims:

Wayne Anderson (60) and Judy Anderson (61): The grandparents and owners of the property where the murders occurred. Scott Anderson (32) and Erica Anderson (32): The couple’s son and daughter-in-law. Olivia Anderson (5) and Nathan Anderson (3): Scott and Erica’s young children.

The Perpetrators:

Michele Anderson (29): Daughter of Wayne and Judy Anderson.

Michele Anderson and Joseph McEnroe planned and executed the murders.

Michele reportedly felt slighted by her parents over financial and personal disputes, which included claims of being owed money and being treated unfairly compared to her siblings.

The Murders:

The killings began when Michele and Joseph went to her parents' home under the pretense of visiting for Christmas. Upon arrival, they shot Wayne and Judy Anderson.

Afterward, they waited for Michele's brother Scott, his wife Erica, and their two young children to arrive for the holiday gathering.

When the family entered, they were also murdered to eliminate witnesses.

The bodies were not discovered until December 26, 2007, when a co-worker of Judy Anderson called the police after she failed to show up for work.

Officers arrived at the Anderson home and found the victims.

Legal Proceedings:

Both Michele Anderson and Joseph McEnroe were arrested shortly after the murders.

During their trials, it was revealed that they had confessed to the crimes. Delays and legal challenges, including debates over the death penalty marked the cases.

Joseph McEnroe : Convicted of six counts of aggravated first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without parole .

Michele Anderson: Convicted in 2016 on similar charges and also sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Washington State abolished the death penalty in 2018, but neither perpetrator was sentenced to death due to earlier legal decisions.

I can't imagine such a heinous crime, especially with family and small children involved.

The murders shook the small town of Carnation Washington and were a stark reminder that even family sometimes can't be trusted.