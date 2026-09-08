Spokane Carjacking Suspect Crashes on SR 195, Confronts Deputy and Bites EMT

Talk about taking a bite out of crime, or going the opposite direction, as a wanted suspect ended up biting an EMT.

Spokane Carjacking Suspect Bites EMT After Crashing on SR 195

This incident occurred in Whitman County over Labor Day weekend. In a report from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, a carjacking suspect was fleeing Spokane County at approximately 6:30 PM on Friday, September 4th.

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Carjacking Suspect Crashes, Confronts Deputy and Bites EMT in Whitman County

Multiple witnesses said the driver was southbound on SR 195 through Whitman County, driving erratically, speeding, and forcing other vehicles off the road.

The suspect vehicle then struck another vehicle on SR 195 near Trestle Creek Rd, and luckily no injuries were reported.

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According to the report, the suspect continued southbound before losing control and crashing into the ditch on SR 195 near Pape Machinery.

Whitman County Deputies arrived minutes later and identified 34-year-old Thomas Payne of Moscow. Payne lunged toward the deputies but was quickly taken into custody.

What makes the incident a little more crazy is that Payne, while being treated for injuries, bit an EMT at the scene of the accident.

Payne was later flown to Spokane for medical treatment after a brief stay at the Whitman County Hospital.

Payne was booked on multiple felony offenses in both Spokane and Whitman Counties.

The incident remains under investigation.