Fatal Crash In Franklin County Claims One Pasco Teen
A Pasco teen is dead after a roll-over crash in Franklin County on Saturday.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash that took place on Highway 395 north of Pasco at milepost 36. The car left the roadway and rolled.
17-year-old Josthyn Quijada Barragan died of his injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year old Neizer Quijada Barragan. He was not injured.
The crash happened around 12:30 am on Saturday. The vehicle was traveling on SR 395 when the driver lost control 12 miles North of Pasco. The vehicle rolled and came to rest upside down.
Authorities believe the driver was traveling to fast for conditions. Charges are pending in the crash.
