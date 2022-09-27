What Is Car Camping and Where Can You Do It Near Tri-Cities?

I've lived in Washington for 8 years, and I've NEVER been camping, yet.

My husband, Jeff, and I love camping and have a pop-up. However, it's currently parked in a relative's driveway in Madison, Wisconsin.

So, what is car camping and where can we do it near Tri-Cities?

According to mtnscoop.com:

Car camping (also known as drive-up camping) is described as it sounds: Rather than backpacking and pitching a tent, hauling a camper, or bunking up in a cabin, campers can drive up to the campsite and choose to either sleep directly in their vehicle, or set up camp and use the car as storage.

Technically, we went on a car camping trip years ago while living out East.

We packed everything for camping into our Chevy-Metro, a small tent, sleeping bags, pillows, clothes, and a cooler. We drove from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. We camped all the way down and all the way back up. It's one of the best vacations we've ever experienced.

We enjoyed so many attractions on this trip, including Legends in Concert, at Broadway at the Beach, in South Carolina. We have vivid memories of mosquito bites.

The worst mosquitoes we've ever encountered were near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. We left the tent unzipped. We'll NEVER make that mistake again.

There was a recent discussion on Reddit regarding the best places for car camping outside of Tri-Cities.

Let us know if you've ever camped at the spots below.

