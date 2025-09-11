Washington’s Coastal Gem Going Dark Until 2026 &#8211; Here’s the Scoop

Washington’s Coastal Gem Going Dark Until 2026 – Here’s the Scoop

Photo by Stephanie Bergeron on Unsplash

If you are planning a trip over the next year to one of Washington State's beloved state parks, you might have to make other plans.

Planning a Trip to the Coast? You’ll Want to Skip This Park Until 2026

According to waparks.gov, Cape Disappointment State Park is closing down starting September 16th and might not reopen until May 2026.

Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash
There are still some areas open:

Parts of the park will remain open for day use, including:

  • The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
  • North Head Lighthouse
  • Beard’s Hollow

The lightkeepers’ residences at Cape Disappointment and vacation homes at neighboring Fort Columbia will remain open for overnight stays.

Cape Disappointment Closed? Here’s the Timeline You Need to Know

What is being worked on at the popular state park?

  • New park entrance will improve flow of traffic
  • Campground road will be safer, especially for RVs and camp trailers
  • New trail will provide more hiking opportunities
  • Restored wetland improves park aesthetics and protects habitat for birds and animals that live there – meaning more birding and wildlife viewing for visitors

The closures begin on September 16, 2025, and are expected to last through late spring / early summer 2026, with some sources indicating a full reopening around May 2026.

Photo by Abhinav Bhardwaj on Unsplash
So, as you plan out your fall and spring road trips, be aware of the closure of one of Washington State's most popular state parks.

You can get more details on the closures here.

