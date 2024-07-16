Why Seattle’s Most Famous Restaurant Is Suddenly Pink!

One Of Washington State's Most Famous Restaurants Has Gone Pink For A Cause

One of Washington State's most famous eateries is suddenly pink but for a great cause.



While scrolling through the Instagram feed, I noticed that one of the state's most famous restaurants has gone pink.

For the most part, comments have been positive but a few disparaging remarks coming from those who didn't understand the color change at Canlis.

Canlis is one of Washington State's most beloved restaurants and is considered one of the finest eateries in the nation. Three generations have kept the legacy alive.

So what's the deal with the color pink? Here are the details as posted on Instagram:

Announcing KENLIS: Nothing big, just a giant blowout dance party at the Canlis dream house. Live music! Pink drinks! Roller skating! Horses!

A two-night party, August 9th or 10th, 7pm-12am, 21+ only. $270 includes all the food, drink, and dancing you could hope for. Get all dolled up, pink goes with everything! Tickets on sale Monday at 2pm at canlis.com.

This party (and other fun efforts this month) will benefit breast cancer research and patient care at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and Susan G Komen - a dear cause to our family and staff.

So Canlis will remain pink for at least the next six weeks so if you've been thinking about dining out for a special night, why not make it extra special at Canlis before it reverts to normal this fall?

