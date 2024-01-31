Cancer-Causing Chemical Found in Over 50 WA Grocery Items
Over 50 items in Washington grocery stores contain a cancer-causing chemical.
Consumer Reports examined popular supermarket items for bisphenols and phthalates, substances that pose health risks. In tests of nearly 100 foods, phthalates and bisphenols were found widespread in almost every food.
According to the National Center for Health Research, phthalates are synthetic chemicals used to make plastics flexible and to make products smell good. Exposure to phthalates can be associated to health issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and fertility. Some phthalates are known carcinogens.
Grocery store foods tested, found to contain phthalates are listed below, with the amount each item contains in nanograms per serving.
Brisk Iced Tea Lemon (can) 7,467
Coca-Cola Original (plastic) 6,167
Lipton Diet Green Tea Citrus (plastic) 4,433
Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water (plastic) 4,217
Juicy Juice 100% Juice Apple (plastic) 3,348
Pepsi Cola (can) 2,938
Juicy Juice 100% Juice Apple (cardboard box) 2,260
Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Freeze (plastic) 1,752
Hormel Chili With Beans (can) 9,847
Bush’s Chili Red Beans Mild Chili Sauce (can) 6,405
Great Value (Walmart) Baked Beans Original (can) 6,184
Bush’s Baked Beans Original (can) 3,709
Mrs. Butterworth’s Syrup Original (plastic) 1,010
Hunt’s Tomato Ketchup (plastic) 574
Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce Original (plastic) 22
Fairlife Core Power High Protein Milk Shake Chocolate (plastic) 20,452
SlimFast High Protein Meal Replacement Shake Creamy Chocolate (plastic) 16,916
Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt French Vanilla (plastic) 10,948
Tuscan Dairy Farms Whole Milk (plastic) 10,932
Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Vanilla (paperboard carton) 6,387
Wholesome Pantry (ShopRite) Organic Whole Milk (carton) 4,620
Great Value (Walmart) Ice Cream Homestyle Vanilla (paperboard) 3,068
Jell-O Pudding Snacks Original Chocolate (plastic) 1,756
Sargento Sliced Natural Cheddar Cheese Sharp (plastic) 1,481
Land O’Lakes Butter Salted (paper wrap/cardboard) 581
General Mills Cheerios Original (paperboard box with plastic bag inside) 10,980
Success 10 Minute Boil-in-Bag White Rice (box with plastic bag inside) 4,308
Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread (plastic bag) 2,184
Gerber Mealtime for Baby Harvest Turkey Dinner (glass with lined lid) 4,267
Similac Advance Infant Milk-Based Powder Formula (can) 4,202
Beech-Nut Fruities Pouch Pear, Banana & Raspberries (pouch) 2,826
Gerber Cereal for Baby Rice (plastic) 1,599
Happy Baby Organics Clearly Crafted Banana & Strawberries 1,300
Happy Baby Organic Milk-Based Infant Powder Formula With Iron (plastic) 977
Gerber Organic for Baby Pouch Apple Zucchini Spinach Strawberry (pouch) 706
Perdue Ground Chicken Breast (plastic) 9,985
Trader Joe’s Ground Pork 80% Lean 20% Fat (plastic wrap) 5,503
Premio Foods Sweet Italian Sausage (foam tray with plastic wrap) 4,725
Libby’s Corned Beef (can) 4,088
Bar S Chicken Jumbo Franks (plastic) 3,295
Stop & Shop Ground Beef 80% Lean 20% Fat (foam tray with plastic wrap) 2,729
Applegate Naturals Oven Roasted Turkey Breast (plastic) 2,295
Swanson White Premium Chunk Chicken Breast (can) 1,376
Johnsonville Smoked Sausage Beef Hot Links (plastic) 912
You can find the complete list at Consumer Reports.
