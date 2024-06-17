Can Your Pet Be a Wedding Witness in Washington State?

Yes, some states allow your dog or cat to be a witness or an officiant at your wedding.



Can You Legally Include Your Pets On Your Marriage Documents In Washington State?

It might surprise you but several states for decades have allowed your beloved pet to be an official witness at your wedding.

Think of your special day and how awesome it would be to include your pet in the festivities and get that paw print on the official wedding documents.

So several states allow a pet to be an official witness according to a list from Courtly.com

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Washington, D.C.

and your pets can be a wedding officiant in these states:

Colorado

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Nevada

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Washington, D.C.

It's interesting to see Idaho on the list and not Washington State. It surprises me considering how progressive Washington is and we don't make the list.

So 29 states allow your pet to be an official witness but it looks like Washington State currently doesn't allow it.

I'm not going to tell someone what to do but if I was filling out the marriage license, I'd get my two witness signatures and sneak in the paw print.

There are so many ways to involve your pet in your wedding ceremony and many people are creative in showing love for their significant other and the family pets so however you want to celebrate is up to you on your special day.

