Can You Uncover the Secrets of DB Cooper at Seattle’s Coopercon?

In the world of unsolved Washington State criminal cases, few are as intriguing and enduring as that of D.B. Cooper.



youtube youtube loading...

Why Are Washingtonians Fascinated With

For those unfamiliar with the case, in 1971 a man calling himself Dan Cooper hijacked a Boeing 727 flight from Portland Oregon, and on the way to Seattle Washington, and demanded a ransom of $200,000

Get our free mobile app

canva canva loading...

After receiving the money, he parachuted out of the plane and into the wilderness, never to be seen again.

Despite decades of investigation and countless theories, the identity of D.B. Cooper remains a mystery to this day. So why does this case continue to captivate the public's imagination?

One reason why the D.B. Cooper case is so fascinating is that it defies easy explanation. The hijacking was daring, with Cooper calmly ordering the pilot to fly to Mexico while smoking a cigarette and sipping bourbon.

canva canva loading...

Once he received his ransom, Cooper put on a parachute and jumped out of the plane, disappearing into the night.

The fact that he managed to escape without a trace, despite a massive manhunt, is remarkable.

Yet what truly sets the case apart is that investigators have been unable to identify Cooper himself, even after decades of searching. Was he a skilled criminal or a lucky amateur? A seasoned skydiver or a suicidal thrill-seeker?

The endless possibilities make the case a tantalizing mystery for armchair detectives everywhere.

canva canva loading...

And if you love the urban legend of D.B. Cooper, you can check out the 6th annual Coopercon going on in Seattle November 17th - November 19th at the Museum of Flight, YES, it does exist and amateur sleuths will get a chance to dig into the evidence and see if they can solve the mystery of D.B. Cooper!

CooperCon is the world’s only annual event focused on the legendary 1971 skyjacking and mystery—the sole unsolved skyjacking in US history.

Are you game? You can get tickets and get more details on this interesting event here