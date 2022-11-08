Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?

Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole.



attachment-Untitled design - 2022-11-08T092524.900

What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend, it's a bottomless pit located somewhere in the hills outside of town.

No one knows for sure how deep it is, but some say that it's so deep that you can hear the screams of the damned coming from its depths and animals rising from the dead.

Others say that it's a portal to another dimension. Whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure:

Mel's Hole is one of the most mysterious places in Washington State.

The Origins of Mel's Hole

The first mention of Mel's Hole was on a late-night radio show Coast To Coast in 1997.

The host, Art Bell, was talking to a caller who only identified himself as Mel Waters.

Waters told a bizarre story about a bottomless pit located on his property in Washington State.

According to Mel Waters, anything that was thrown into the hole would instantly disappear. He also claimed to have seen dead animals thrown into the hole and wandering around his property days later. He claimed that he'd measured the hole and its depth reached over 80,000 feet and still never reached the bottom.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-11-08T092448.852

Is Mel's Hole Real?

No one knows for sure if Mel's Hole is real or just an urban legend. Some people believe that it's real and point to eyewitness accounts as proof. Others believe that it's just a tall tale that got out of hand.

News reporters have investigated and could find no record of Mel Waters owning any property in Kittitas county. Geologists have also said that a hole that deep would collapse unto itself making the hole's existence unlikely.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-11-08T092337.649

Whether or not Mel's Hole is real, one thing is for sure: it's an intriguing story that has captured the imaginations of people for generations.

If you find yourself in Ellensburg, Washington, be sure to ask around about this mysterious place. You might just find yourself on a wild goose chase.