Can You Sign Up To Vote Day of Election in Washington State?

It's hard to imagine that the 2024 general election is around the corner and it might be wise to check up on your voter registration in Washington State.



I just jumped online to make sure I'm registered and good to go but what are the rules when it comes to same-day registration and voting in our state?

It can get a little confusing so I pulled the information right off of the SOS website and here is what the law says about same-day registration and voting in the Evergreen State:

In 2018, Washington passed SSB 6021, which gives voters more time to register to vote or update their address before any Primary, Special, or General Election.

This came into effect on June 20, 2019, and is known as Same Day Registration because voters can register or update their address in person up to and including on Election Day and receive a ballot that same day.

Previously, to be eligible to vote in an election, new registrations had to be completed in person eight days before the election. New registrations submitted by mail or online had to be received by election officials twenty-nine days before the election. Updates to existing registration information also had to be received twenty-nine days before the election.

Now, eligible voters have up until 8:00 PM on an election day to register to vote, or update registration information, in in-person at a voting center or county elections department. The deadline for registrations or updates by mail or online has been moved from twenty-nine days to eight days before an election.

For more information, see RCW 29A.08.140.

here are some deadlines to be aware of as we approach the general election in November:

General Election

October 18 - Start of the 18-day voting period (through Election Day). Ballots are mailed out and Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available at voting centers.

October 28 - Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day. Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8:00 p.m. on

Election Day

November 5 - Deadline for Washington State voter registration or updates (in person only).

November 5 - General Election - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

So if you were curious, now you know the rules with same-day registration and voting in Washington State - you can get more information here.

