Can You Really Legally Own a Kangaroo in Washington State?

Can I Own A Kangeroo In Washington State?

Some people might say that owning a kangaroo is out of the question. But is it really? Let's find out if you can own a kangaroo in Washington State.

Is It Legal To Own A Kangaroo In Washington State?

First, let's take a look at the law. The state of Washington requires that all dangerous animals be registered with the local authorities.

This includes animals such as bears, lions, tigers, and yes, even kangaroos. In order to register your kangaroo, you'll need to provide proof of ownership, pay a fee, and obtain a license.

But that's not all! There are also some strict guidelines about how you must care for your kangaroo.

For example, you'll need to have a secure enclosure that is at least 8 feet high and 10 feet long.

The enclosure must also have a floor that is made of solid material, such as concrete or asphalt. And last but not least, you'll need to provide your kangaroo with food, water, and shelter from the elements.

Do I Need A License To Have A Kangaroo In Washington State?

So, can you really own a kangaroo in Washington State?

Yes, but it's not as simple as just buying one and putting it in your backyard.

There are some strict laws and guidelines that you'll need to follow in order to do so. But if you're willing to put in the time and effort, then yes, owning a kangaroo can be a reality for you

You can read more about what exotic animals you can own or not own through the Washington State Department of Agriculture and you can visit that website here.