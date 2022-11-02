Can You Name The 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State?
What Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State?
From the state that brought you Starbucks coffee and Nirvana, comes a menagerie of popular dog breeds.
Can You Name The Most Popular Dog Breed In Washington State?
Just like the Evergreen State itself, Washingtonian dogs are diverse, fun-loving, and a little bit eclectic.
Get our free mobile app
Here are some of the most popular pups you'll find taking walks (and hikes) around the state.
Can You Name The 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State?
Here are five of the most popular dog breeds in Washington State
Surprisingly, none of my dogs made the list but we love them no matter so I'm including a bonus picture of my crazy three below:
Whether you're looking for a hiking buddy or a cuddle buddy, you're sure to find your perfect match among these popular dog breeds in Washington State. So what are you waiting for? Go out and adopt one today!
You can check out more popular breeds here.
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.