What Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State?

From the state that brought you Starbucks coffee and Nirvana, comes a menagerie of popular dog breeds.

attachment-304879416_10228281062872877_7372774060361039865_n loading...

Can You Name The Most Popular Dog Breed In Washington State?

Just like the Evergreen State itself, Washingtonian dogs are diverse, fun-loving, and a little bit eclectic.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-163999155_10224996556762277_8672541231335950458_n loading...

Here are some of the most popular pups you'll find taking walks (and hikes) around the state.

Can You Name The 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds In Washington State? Here are five of the most popular dog breeds in Washington State

Surprisingly, none of my dogs made the list but we love them no matter so I'm including a bonus picture of my crazy three below:

attachment-117715143_10223271176828857_4065533022618428796_n loading...

Whether you're looking for a hiking buddy or a cuddle buddy, you're sure to find your perfect match among these popular dog breeds in Washington State. So what are you waiting for? Go out and adopt one today!

You can check out more popular breeds here.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds