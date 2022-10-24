Can You Name the 2 Longest Rivers in Washington State?

Can You Name The Longest Rivers In Washington State?

Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful rivers in the country.

From the rushing waters of the Columbia River to the calm and serene waters of the Snake River, there is a river for everyone in Washington State.

But what are the two longest rivers in Washington State?

The Columbia River is the longest river in Washington State. It runs for 1,243 miles from its headwaters in British Columbia all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Along the way, it passes through several major cities, including Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland. The Columbia River is a popular spot for fishing, swimming, and whitewater rafting.

The second longest river in Washington State is the Snake River. It runs for 1,078 miles from its headwaters in Wyoming all the way to the Tri-Cities area of southeastern Washington.

Along the way, it passes through Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. The Snake River is a popular spot for fishing, rafting, and kayaking.

So there you have it, the longest river in Washington State is the Columbia River. At 1,243 miles long, it is nearly twice as long as the second-longest river in the state, the Snake River.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing float down a river or an adrenaline-pumping whitewater rafting adventure, Washington State has a river for you.

