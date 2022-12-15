Can You Legally Take Antlers Off Deer or Elk in Washington State?
Have you ever been in an auto accident involving a deer or elk in Washington State?
Washington Laws Concerning Roadkill And Antlers Might Surprise You
If so, you know that it’s a heartbreaking experience for both drivers and animals alike. But what happens if the animal dies as a result of the accident?
In that case, can you legally take the antlers from the dead animal in Washington State?
Let’s explore this topic further.
Per Washington State law, it is illegal to take the antlers off a deer or elk without a permit even if the animal has died due to an auto accident.
In fact, it is illegal to possess any part of a wild animal without first obtaining a valid permit from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). This includes items such as hides, skulls, antlers, claws, teeth, feathers, and other parts of wildlife.
It is important to note that there are exceptions to this rule. For example, WDFW may issue special permits for educational purposes.
Additionally, landowners who own property adjacent to roadways may be allowed to keep antlers from dead animals hit by vehicles on their land with permission from WDFW enforcement officers.
It is also important to remember that there are other restrictions when it comes to taking deer and elk parts such as antlers in Washington State.
For instance, all harvested animals must be tagged with proof of ownership before they can be transported off-site. Furthermore, hunters need written permission from WDFW before they can export harvested animals out of state.
Finally, any harvested parts transported across state lines must have accompanying documentation indicating when and where the item was taken.
In general, taking antlers off dead deer or elk after an auto accident in Washington State is illegal without first getting permission from WDFW enforcement officers or obtaining a valid permit from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
It is important for individuals who plan on harvesting wildlife parts such as antlers to familiarize themselves with all applicable laws and regulations before doing so will ensure that everyone involved remains compliant with local laws and avoids potential fines or penalties due to violations.
you can read more about the statute under WAC 220-400-040