Can You Legally Remove an Election Sign in Washington State?

Election time is always crazy in Washington State. Sadly neighbors fight over politics especially if they don't agree on the political parties and candidates.



This time of the year and close to the election, you start hearing reports of yard signs getting stolen out of yards around the state.

The question is, is it legal to take an election sign out of a yard or off of a fence in Washington State?

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Under RCW 29A.84.040, the law is clear: removing or defacing lawfully placed political advertising without authorization is considered a misdemeanor.

The term "lawfully placed" indicates that as long as signs adhere to local regulations regarding size and placement on private property (with owner consent) or designated public areas, they’re protected by state law.

This stipulation ensures that political discourse remains unhindered by vandalism or suppression

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

The penalties attached to this violation mirror those for common misdemeanors under RCW 9A.20.021. This can include fines or even short-term imprisonment based on the severity and circumstances surrounding each incident. Each sign removed constitutes a separate offense—highlighting how seriously such actions are regarded under state law.

Moreover, communities across Washington have their own ordinances regarding the placement and removal of election signs which often align closely with state mandates but add layers specific to local governance needs—like ensuring public safety by regulating distances from roadways or intersections.

So even though you might not agree with your neighbors political views, defacing or removing their political signs is a crime in Washington State.

5 Surprising Cold Weather Terms Unique to Washington State Do you recognize any of these unique cold weather terms in Washington State? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals